TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

_____

954 FPUS54 KOUN 250901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

TXZ086-252200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-252200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-252200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-252200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-252200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-252200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-252200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-252200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

