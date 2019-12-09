TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

