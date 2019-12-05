TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

TXZ086-052200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-052200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-052200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-052200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-052200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-052200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-052200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-052200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

