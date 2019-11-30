TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

488 FPUS54 KOUN 300801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ086-302200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-302200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-302200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-302200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-302200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ088-302200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-302200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-302200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

