TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

_____

263 FPUS54 KOUN 240900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

TXZ086-242200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-242200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs around 70. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-242200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-242200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-242200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-242200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-242200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-242200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather