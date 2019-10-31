TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

807 FPUS54 KOUN 310821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

TXZ086-312100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-312100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-312100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-312100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-312100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-312100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-312100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-312100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather