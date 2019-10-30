TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
311 FPUS54 KOUN 300821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
TXZ086-302100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of drizzle and rain late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ083-302100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing
drizzle or patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight
chance of drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ084-302100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle or a
chance of light freezing drizzle early in the morning, then a
slight chance of drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-302100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early
in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-302100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early
in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ088-302100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early
in the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of
drizzle late in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-302100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of rain and drizzle late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ090-302100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of rain and drizzle late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather