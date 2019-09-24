TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

076 FPUS54 KOUN 240820

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather