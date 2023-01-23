TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

771 FPUS54 KMAF 230945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-231745-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ082-231745-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-231745-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around

40. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ047-048-231745-

Borden-Scurry-

Including the cities of Gail and Snyder

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ051>053-231745-

Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10

to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-231745-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-231745-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-231745-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ059-060-067-231745-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-231745-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-231745-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-231745-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-231745-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-231745-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-231745-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-231745-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy, cold with

lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain

showers in the morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-231745-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-231745-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy, cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-231745-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 /245 AM MST Mon Jan 23 2023/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-231745-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy, cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow. Brisk, cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

