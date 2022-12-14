TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

TXZ061-062-140915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-140915-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ047-048-052-053-140915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ063-069-070-140915-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-140915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-140915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

112 AM MST Wed Dec 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ271-140915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 /112 AM MST Wed Dec 14 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-140915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ273-140915-

Eastern Culberson County-

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ274-140915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-140915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-140915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ278-140915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ277-140915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ276-140915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-140915-

Chinati Mountains-

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-140915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ282-140915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ280-140915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ281-140915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

212 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

