TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

211 FPUS54 KMAF 082045

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-090430-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-090430-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-090430-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-090430-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-090430-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-090430-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-090430-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-090430-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-090430-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-090430-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ273-090430-

Eastern Culberson County-

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-090430-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-090430-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-090430-

Chinati Mountains-

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-090430-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-090430-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-090430-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-090430-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 /145 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-090430-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

