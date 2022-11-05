TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

164 FPUS54 KMAF 051818

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-061000-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-061000-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-061000-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ063-069-070-061000-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-061000-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ270-061000-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1218 PM MDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ271-061000-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 /1218 PM MDT Sat Nov 5 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

TXZ272-061000-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-061000-

Eastern Culberson County-

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-061000-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ075-061000-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ082-061000-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ278-061000-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ277-061000-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ276-061000-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-061000-

Chinati Mountains-

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-061000-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ282-061000-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ280-061000-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ281-061000-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

118 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

