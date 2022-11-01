TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

922 FPUS54 KMAF 010820

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-012200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-012200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ063-069-070-012200-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-012200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ270-012200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

220 AM MDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Very windy and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-012200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 /220 AM MDT Tue Nov 1 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ272-012200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-012200-

Eastern Culberson County-

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-012200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-012200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-012200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ278-012200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-012200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ276-012200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-012200-

Chinati Mountains-

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ279-012200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-012200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-012200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-012200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

320 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

