Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-142115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-142115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ033-034-142115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

120 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-142115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

120 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-142115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 /120 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-142115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-142115-

Eastern Culberson County-

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-142115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ075-142115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-142115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-142115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ277-142115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-142115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-142115-

Chinati Mountains-

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-142115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-142115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-142115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-142115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

220 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

