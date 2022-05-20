TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Martin-

Including the city of Stanton

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 /333 AM MDT Fri May 20 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Culberson County-

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chinati Mountains-

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming east 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

433 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 /333 AM MDT Fri May 20 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to northeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

333 AM MDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs around

60. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming east 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

