TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-042115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 105.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-042115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ281-042115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-042115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-042115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 /225 AM MDT Wed May 4 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ279-042115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-042115-

Eastern Culberson County-

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-042115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-042115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-042115-

Chinati Mountains-

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ272-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ280-042115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-042115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ271-042115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

325 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 /225 AM MDT Wed May 4 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 80. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ270-042115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

225 AM MDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

