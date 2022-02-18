TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

446 FPUS54 KMAF 180828

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-182215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

128 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-182215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-182215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ061-062-068-182215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50.

TXZ063-069-070-182215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ059-060-067-182215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ075-182215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ082-182215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ274-182215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ273-182215-

Eastern Culberson County-

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ271-182215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 /128 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ270-182215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

128 AM MST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ272-182215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ278-182215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ277-182215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-182215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-182215-

Chinati Mountains-

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-182215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ282-182215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ280-182215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-182215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

228 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

