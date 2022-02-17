TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

257 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

257 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 /257 AM MST Thu Feb 17 2022/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

