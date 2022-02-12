TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

132 FPUS54 KMAF 120901

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-122230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-122230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NMZ033-034-122230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

201 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-122230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

201 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Very windy and colder with lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy and cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ271-122230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 /201 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming east 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-122230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-122230-

Eastern Culberson County-

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-122230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-122230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-122230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ278-122230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-122230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ276-122230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-122230-

Chinati Mountains-

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-122230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ282-122230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-122230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ281-122230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

301 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

