TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

736 FPUS54 KMAF 050743

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NMZ033-034-052215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1243 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-052215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1243 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ271-052215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 /1243 AM MST Wed Jan 5 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 50.

TXZ272-052215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-052215-

Eastern Culberson County-

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-052215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-052215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-052215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ278-052215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-052215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-052215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-052215-

Chinati Mountains-

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-052215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ282-052215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-052215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ281-052215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

143 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

