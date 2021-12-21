TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ033-034-212215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

147 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-212215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

147 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the mid

40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-212215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021 /147 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-212215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-212215-

Eastern Culberson County-

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-212215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-212215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ082-212215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ278-212215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-212215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ276-212215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ275-212215-

Chinati Mountains-

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-212215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-212215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-212215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ281-212215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

247 AM CST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

