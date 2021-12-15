TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 _____ 544 FPUS54 KMAF 150832 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-152215- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ082-152215- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ282-152215- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-152215- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ075-152215- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ063-068>070-152215- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ281-152215- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-152215- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ274-152215- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NMZ034-TXZ045-046-050-152215- Southern Lea County-Gaines-Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 \/132 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021\/ .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NMZ029-033-152215- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, and Lovington 132 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ279-152215- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ273-152215- Eastern Culberson County- 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ276-152215- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ278-152215- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ275-152215- Chinati Mountains- 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ272-152215- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ280-152215- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ277-152215- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ271-152215- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 232 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 \/132 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST \/5 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CST \/10 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ270-152215- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 132 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$

_____