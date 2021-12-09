TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

210 FPUS54 KMAF 091934

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-101015-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-101015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-101015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-101015-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1234 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ068-101015-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-101015-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1234 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Strong winds with lows around

40. Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 45 to 60 mph, increasing to 55 to 65 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

80 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-101015-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 /1234 PM MST Thu Dec 9 2021/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 40 to 60 mph

with gusts up to 85 mph, becoming west 50 to 65 mph with gusts up

to 95 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ272-101015-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-101015-

Eastern Culberson County-

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-101015-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-101015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-101015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-101015-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-101015-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-101015-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-101015-

Chinati Mountains-

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-101015-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-101015-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-101015-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-101015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

134 PM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

