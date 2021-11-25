TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

247 FPUS54 KMAF 250906

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-252230-

Eastern Culberson County-

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-252230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-252230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-252230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-252230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

206 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-252230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021 /206 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST /NOON MST/ THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-252230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-252230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-252230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this morning. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-252230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-252230-

Chinati Mountains-

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-252230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-252230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-252230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-252230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

306 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

