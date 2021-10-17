TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

444 FPUS54 KMAF 171843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-180915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-180915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-180915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-180915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-180915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-180915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-180915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-180915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-180915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-180915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 /1243 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-180915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-180915-

Eastern Culberson County-

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-180915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-180915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-180915-

Chinati Mountains-

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-180915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-180915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-180915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

143 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-180915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1243 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-180915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1243 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

