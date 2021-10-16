TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 027 FPUS54 KMAF 161855 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-170915- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ082-170915- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ282-170915- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-170915- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ075-170915- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ063-068>070-170915- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ281-170915- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-170915- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ274-170915- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-170915- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 \/1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021\/ .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ279-170915- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ273-170915- Eastern Culberson County- 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ276-170915- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ278-170915- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ275-170915- Chinati Mountains- 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ272-170915- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ280-170915- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ277-170915- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ271-170915- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ270-170915- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather