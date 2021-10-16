TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

027 FPUS54 KMAF 161855

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-170915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-170915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-170915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-170915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ075-170915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-170915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ281-170915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-170915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-170915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-170915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 /1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-170915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-170915-

Eastern Culberson County-

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-170915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-170915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-170915-

Chinati Mountains-

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-170915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-170915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-170915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

155 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-170915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ270-170915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1255 PM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather