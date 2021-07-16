TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ 535 FPUS54 KMAF 160819 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-162115- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-162115- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-162115- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ NMZ033-034-162115- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 219 AM MDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ270-162115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 219 AM MDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ271-162115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 219 AM MDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ272-162115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ273-162115- Eastern Culberson County- 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ274-162115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ075-162115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ082-162115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ278-162115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ277-162115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ276-162115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ275-162115- Chinati Mountains- 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ279-162115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ282-162115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ280-162115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ281-162115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 319 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$