TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

_____

342 FPUS54 KMAF 050751

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ045-050-052115-

Gaines-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ046-051-052115-

Dawson-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

151 AM MDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

151 AM MDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

151 AM MDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

251 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather