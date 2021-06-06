TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

666 FPUS54 KMAF 061930

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-062115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-062115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 110. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 107.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-062115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-062115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-062115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ281-062115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature around 101.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-062115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-062115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature around 100.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-062115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 /130 PM MDT Sun Jun 6 2021/

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ279-062115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-062115-

Eastern Culberson County-

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ276-062115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-062115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ275-062115-

Chinati Mountains-

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ272-062115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ280-062115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-062115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

230 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, breezy. Near steady temperature around

90. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ271-062115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

130 PM MDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy. Near steady

temperature around 90. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-062115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

130 PM MDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather