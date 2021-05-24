TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

509 FPUS54 KMAF 240721

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-240830-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-240830-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-240830-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-240830-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

121 AM MDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-240830-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

121 AM MDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-240830-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

121 AM MDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-240830-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-240830-

Eastern Culberson County-

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-240830-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-240830-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-240830-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-240830-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-240830-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-240830-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-240830-

Chinati Mountains-

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-240830-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-240830-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs 96 to 104. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-240830-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-240830-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

221 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

