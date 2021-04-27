TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

665 FPUS54 KMAF 270843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-272115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-272115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-272115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ270-272115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-272115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

243 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-272115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm with highs

around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ273-272115-

Eastern Culberson County-

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm with highs

around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-272115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-272115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-272115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-272115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-272115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-272115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-272115-

Chinati Mountains-

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-272115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-272115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-272115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-272115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

