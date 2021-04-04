TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

275 FPUS54 KMAF 040841

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NMZ033-034-042115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

241 AM MDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-042115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

241 AM MDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-042115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 AM MDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-042115-

Eastern Culberson County-

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-042115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-042115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-042115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-042115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-042115-

Chinati Mountains-

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-042115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-042115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-042115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-042115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

