502 FPUS54 KMAF 010903

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-012230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-012230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-012230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

203 AM MST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-012230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

203 AM MST Mon Mar 1 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-012230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-012230-

Eastern Culberson County-

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ274-012230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-012230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-012230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-012230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ277-012230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-012230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-012230-

Chinati Mountains-

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-012230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-012230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-012230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-012230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

303 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

