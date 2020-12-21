TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

003 FPUS54 KMAF 210907

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NMZ033-034-212215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

207 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-212215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

207 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ271-212215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

207 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-212215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ273-212215-

Eastern Culberson County-

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-212215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-212215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-212215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ278-212215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-212215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-212215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-212215-

Chinati Mountains-

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-212215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-212215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-212215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-212215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

307 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

