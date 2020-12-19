TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

240 FPUS54 KMAF 190901

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-192215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-192215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-192215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

201 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-192215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

201 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ271-192215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

201 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-192215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-192215-

Eastern Culberson County-

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-192215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-192215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-192215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-192215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-192215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ276-192215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-192215-

Chinati Mountains-

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-192215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-192215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-192215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-192215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

301 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

