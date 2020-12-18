TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-182230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-182230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

NMZ033-034-182230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

248 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ270-182230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

248 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ271-182230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

248 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 40s.

TXZ272-182230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ273-182230-

Eastern Culberson County-

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ274-182230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ075-182230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ082-182230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ278-182230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ277-182230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ276-182230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ275-182230-

Chinati Mountains-

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ279-182230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ282-182230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ280-182230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ281-182230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

348 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

