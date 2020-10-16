TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
515 FPUS54 KMAF 160704
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-162130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
104 AM MDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-162130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-162130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ061-062-068-162130-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ063-069-070-162130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ059-060-067-162130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ075-162130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ082-162130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ274-162130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ273-162130-
Eastern Culberson County-
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ271-162130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
104 AM MDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming east 15 to
25 mph late morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower
80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ270-162130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
104 AM MDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ272-162130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ278-162130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ277-162130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ276-162130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ275-162130-
Chinati Mountains-
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ279-162130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ282-162130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ280-162130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ281-162130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
204 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
