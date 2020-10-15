TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

_____

378 FPUS54 KMAF 150812

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-152130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy

and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-152130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-152130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-152130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-152130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-152130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-152130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and

not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-152130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-152130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020 /212 AM MDT Thu Oct 15 2020/

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-152130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-152130-

Eastern Culberson County-

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy

and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-152130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid to upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-152130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Sunny, windy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-152130-

Chinati Mountains-

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ272-152130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-152130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-152130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

312 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-152130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

212 AM MDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

NOON MDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-152130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

212 AM MDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs around

60. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather