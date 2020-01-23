TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

741 FPUS54 KMAF 230851

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-232315-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

151 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232315-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232315-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ061-062-068-232315-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-232315-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-232315-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-232315-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-232315-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-232315-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-232315-

Eastern Culberson County-

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-232315-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

151 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ270-232315-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

151 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47.

TXZ272-232315-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ278-232315-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-232315-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ276-232315-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-232315-

Chinati Mountains-

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-232315-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TXZ282-232315-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the

mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 in the mountains to the upper 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68 in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to the lower

70s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-232315-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ281-232315-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

251 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

