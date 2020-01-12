TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

298 FPUS54 KMAF 120844

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-122215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

144 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-122215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-122215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-122215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-122215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-122215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-122215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ082-122215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-122215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-122215-

Eastern Culberson County-

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-122215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

144 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ270-122215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

144 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

$$

TXZ272-122215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

TXZ278-122215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-122215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-122215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ275-122215-

Chinati Mountains-

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-122215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 64.

$$

TXZ282-122215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains

to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. In the mountains,

southwest winds after midnight. Winds east around 10 mph in the

evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. In the

mountains, southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 in the mountains to

72 to 78 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76 in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63 in the

mountains to 65 to 71 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-122215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

TXZ281-122215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

244 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather