TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 60 to 62.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

242 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

242 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Colder, sunny. Highs around 40. West winds

40 to 55 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

242 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

Eastern Culberson County-

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 69 to 77 in the mountains to

the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to

77 to 83 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 in the mountains to around

80 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 in the mountains to 73 to

79 along the Rio Grande.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

342 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

