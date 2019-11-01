TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

774 FPUS54 KMAF 010801

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-012130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

201 AM MDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-012130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-012130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-012130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-012130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-012130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ274-012130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-012130-

Eastern Culberson County-

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-012130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

201 AM MDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph, stronger through

Guadalupe Pass 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-012130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

201 AM MDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

TXZ272-012130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph mid morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-012130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-012130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

TXZ276-012130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-012130-

Chinati Mountains-

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-012130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75.

$$

TXZ282-012130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s in

the mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains

to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph

in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80 in the mountains

to 83 to 89 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to

82 to 88 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77 in the mountains to 80 to

86 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to 75 to 81 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-012130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

TXZ281-012130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

301 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

