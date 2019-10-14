TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
210 AM MDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Eastern Culberson County-
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
210 AM MDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
210 AM MDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 61 to 67.
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chinati Mountains-
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the lower
80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Along the Rio
Grande, light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. In the mountains, northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Along
the Rio Grande, light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the
upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the
mountains to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to
81 to 87 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 77 to 85 in the mountains to 89 to
95 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 in the mountains to 90 to
96 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 in the mountains to 91 to
97 along the Rio Grande.
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
310 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
