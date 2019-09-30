TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

238 FPUS54 KMAF 300811

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-302115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

211 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 72 to 78. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-052-302115-

Borden-Howard-

Including the cities of Gail and Big Spring

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Increasing clouds. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ048-053-302115-

Scurry-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Snyder and Colorado City

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-302115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-302115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-302115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-302115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 81 to 87. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

$$

TXZ082-302115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ273-302115-

Eastern Culberson County-

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-302115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ271-302115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 68 to 74. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

TXZ270-302115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

211 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 59 to 65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

TXZ272-302115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-302115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ277-302115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 73 to 79. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

$$

TXZ276-302115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-302115-

Chinati Mountains-

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-302115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 80 to 86. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ282-302115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86 in the mountains to 90 to 96 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 76 to 84 in the mountains to 88 to 94 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to 90 to

96 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to 90 to

96 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-302115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

TXZ281-302115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

311 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

