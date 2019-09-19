TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
_____
961 FPUS54 KMAF 190816
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-192130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-192130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-192130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NMZ033-034-192130-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
216 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ270-192130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
216 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.
$$
TXZ271-192130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
216 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
$$
TXZ272-192130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ273-192130-
Eastern Culberson County-
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ274-192130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ075-192130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
$$
TXZ082-192130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ278-192130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ277-192130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ276-192130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ275-192130-
Chinati Mountains-
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ279-192130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 65 to 71. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
$$
TXZ282-192130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90 in the mountains to around 100 along the Rio
Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the
Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around
100 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to 95 to 101 along
the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 92 in the mountains to 95 to 101 along
the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 96 to 102 along
the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-192130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
$$
TXZ281-192130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
316 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather