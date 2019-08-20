TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

401 FPUS54 KMAF 200803

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-202130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019 /203 AM MDT Tue Aug 20 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-202130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-202130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ277-202130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-282-202130-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-202130-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ275-280-202130-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-202130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-202130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ274-202130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-202130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ272-273-202130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-202130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

303 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-202130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

203 AM MDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ270-202130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

203 AM MDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

_____

