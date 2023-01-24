TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 333 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather