TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

237 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Visibility has improved as drier air has moved into the region

behind a cold front. The Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled.

