TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

213 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

building to 5 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

