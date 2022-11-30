TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 349 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, from capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather